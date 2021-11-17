Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 1,486 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $146.62 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.49 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total transaction of $422,484.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,062 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,837. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.