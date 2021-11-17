Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $241,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 43.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $82.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.95. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $537,999 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.27.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

