Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $251,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,010,000 after acquiring an additional 579,004 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Paychex by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after acquiring an additional 908,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,294,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,478,000 after acquiring an additional 189,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,643,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,478,000 after acquiring an additional 181,319 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Paychex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,099,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,226,000 after buying an additional 72,648 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

Paychex stock opened at $125.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $125.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.34%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.