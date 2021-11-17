Sawtooth Solutions LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 13.2% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Sysco by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 76,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,759,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,538,000 after acquiring an additional 406,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYY shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.43.

In related news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $76.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.90 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

