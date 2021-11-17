Sawtooth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 4,618.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,409 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 294.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,154 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $91,192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,083,000 after purchasing an additional 643,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,807,000 after purchasing an additional 331,734 shares during the period. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.73.

In related news, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $261,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,590 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,032. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $153.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.44 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The company’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

