Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 148 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $109.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $111.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.01 and a 200 day moving average of $104.80.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

