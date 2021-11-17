ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Director Charles Alexander Mathis Purchases 1,200 Shares of Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Director Charles Alexander Mathis purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,056.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.88. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.27. ScanSource had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 1.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ScanSource by 3,772.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 68.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ScanSource in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ScanSource by 72.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ScanSource by 28.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCSC. TheStreet upgraded ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

