Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Fearnley Fonds

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Fearnley Fonds from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:STECF opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44. Scatec ASA has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $20.16.
Scatec ASA Company Profile
Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Scatec ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scatec ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.