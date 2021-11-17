Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Fearnley Fonds

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Fearnley Fonds from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STECF opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44. Scatec ASA has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $20.16.

Scatec ASA Company Profile

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in engineering, procurement, construction management, operation and maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

