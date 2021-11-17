Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 6,386 Shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortress Capital Acquisition were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCAX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,905,000. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,569,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCAX opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

