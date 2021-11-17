Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,782,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,348,000 after purchasing an additional 305,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 19.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,714,000 after purchasing an additional 759,769 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth $41,882,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 11.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,196,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,426,000 after purchasing an additional 222,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 64.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 619,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 110.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.71.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 546.70%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GMRE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

