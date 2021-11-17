Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,844 Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Growth Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Growth Capital Acquisition by 288.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 522,838 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $6,780,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Growth Capital Acquisition by 16.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 685,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 98,670 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $6,231,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $5,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GCAC opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

