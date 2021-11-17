Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Legato Merger were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the second quarter worth $1,754,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the second quarter worth $4,192,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the 2nd quarter worth $5,785,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Legato Merger in the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Legato Merger during the second quarter valued at $3,029,000. 61.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEGO opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.10. Legato Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $11.93.

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

