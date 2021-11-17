Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $104,000 Position in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Moringa Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,514,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,628,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,904,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $965,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $3,310,000. Institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

MACA stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

