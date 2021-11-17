Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 321,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after buying an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 289,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after acquiring an additional 48,005 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.55. 10,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,107. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.16.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

