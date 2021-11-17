Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 545,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 21,929 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares during the period. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 31,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.79.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

