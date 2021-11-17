Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $53.82 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.64 and a one year high of $56.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.45.

