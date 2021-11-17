Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 0.9% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,485. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $61.51 and a 52 week high of $79.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.56.

