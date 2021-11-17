Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Position Increased by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 31,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.82. The company had a trading volume of 967 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,797. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.89. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

