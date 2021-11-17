Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Schweitzer-Mauduit International also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.620-$0.620 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:SWM traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.73. 5,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.63. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $50.78.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is presently 110.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 43,382 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

