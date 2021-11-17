Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Scorpio Tankers worth $8,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STNG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at $751,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at $378,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at $3,917,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 6.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 270,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Bank of America cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

NYSE:STNG opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $958.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.85. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -8.21%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

