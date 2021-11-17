Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. DNB Markets raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $958.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,863,000 after acquiring an additional 66,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,418,000 after purchasing an additional 102,489 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 218.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 930,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,511,000 after purchasing an additional 638,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 247,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 152.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 324,400 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

