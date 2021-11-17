SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) by 306.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 759,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572,953 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.64% of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition worth $7,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHAC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

