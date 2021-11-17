SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a drop of 77.2% from the October 14th total of 309,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director Steven Wallitt sold 100,000 shares of SCWorx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WORX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCWorx during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in SCWorx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in SCWorx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SCWorx by 31.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 16,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCWorx during the third quarter worth $389,000. 2.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WORX opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SCWorx has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. SCWorx had a negative net margin of 119.37% and a negative return on equity of 107.39%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

