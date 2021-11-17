SEA (NYSE:SE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

SEA (NYSE:SE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SE opened at $329.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $177.99 billion, a PE ratio of -92.15 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $338.51 and a 200 day moving average of $299.65. SEA has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $372.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get SEA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SE shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.08.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.