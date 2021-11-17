SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $355.00 to $375.00. The stock had previously closed at $343.02, but opened at $361.32. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SEA shares last traded at $347.98, with a volume of 75,305 shares.

SE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SEA by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,850 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,570 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $177.99 billion, a PE ratio of -92.15 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $338.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

