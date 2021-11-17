Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $107.19 on Monday. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $73.18 and a 52-week high of $108.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.01.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth $569,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 30,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

