Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SPX FLOW in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

FLOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX FLOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

FLOW stock opened at $79.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.65. SPX FLOW has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $86.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

