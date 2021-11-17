Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Plug Power Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.43). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PLUG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.16.

PLUG opened at $43.11 on Monday. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 185.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 300.0% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 311.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 27,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 160.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

