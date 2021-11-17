Searle & CO. Takes $380,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 10.3% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 17.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 207,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,177,000 after acquiring an additional 31,026 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth $790,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,290,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,543,000 after acquiring an additional 95,506 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $232,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $179,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,540 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average of $61.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.