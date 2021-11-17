Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.06

Shares of Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and traded as high as $3.44. Second Sight Medical Products shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 16,764,833 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYES. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 497.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of implantable visual prosthetics. It offers Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

