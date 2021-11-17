Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $7.82, but opened at $7.49. Sema4 shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 13,889 shares.

The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24).

Get Sema4 alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMFR shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sema4 in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Eric Schadt sold 33,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $251,323.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 40,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $307,993.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,438 shares of company stock worth $815,461.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,110,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,473,000. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new position in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,950,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth $27,688,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth $22,770,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17.

About Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.