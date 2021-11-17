Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $912.06 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will announce $912.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $905.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $920.00 million. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $906.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year sales of $3.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

ST traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $61.33. 676,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

