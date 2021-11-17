Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $912.06 Million

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will announce $912.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $905.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $920.00 million. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $906.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year sales of $3.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

ST traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $61.33. 676,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Read More: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.