Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is based in Germantown, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $3.75 on Friday. Senseonics has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts expect that Senseonics will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $755,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

