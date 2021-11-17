Sentivate (SNTVT) Price Hits $0.0098

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $35.05 million and approximately $285,526.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00048370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.54 or 0.00222782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

