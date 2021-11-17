ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Receives $714.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $722.27.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,381.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,397 shares of company stock valued at $16,341,228. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 60.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOW traded down $7.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $685.50. The stock had a trading volume of 29,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,424. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $660.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $585.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $136.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 633.10, a P/E/G ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

