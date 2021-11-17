SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SES in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SES has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

SGBAF opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23. SES has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.24.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $523.51 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SES will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

