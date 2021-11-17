Seven West Media Limited (ASX:SWM) Insider Buys A$987,700.00 in Stock

Seven West Media Limited (ASX:SWM) insider Kerry Stokes acquired 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.58 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$987,700.00 ($705,500.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 829.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

About Seven West Media

Seven West Media Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated media company in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Television; The West; and Other Business and New Ventures segments. It produces and operates commercial television programming and stations; and distributes programming content.

