SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Short Interest Down 92.3% in October

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the October 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:SFSLF remained flat at $$114.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.80 and a 200 day moving average of $114.80. SFS Group has a 1 year low of $91.40 and a 1 year high of $114.80.

About SFS Group

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision moulded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

