Sharder Market Capitalization Hits $1.70 Million (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 17th. Sharder has a market cap of $1.70 million and $28,048.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sharder has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. One Sharder coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sharder alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00048515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.59 or 0.00225963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Sharder Profile

SS is a coin. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sharder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sharder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.