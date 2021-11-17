Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHLX. Bank of America initiated coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

SHLX stock opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.82 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 106.61% and a return on equity of 97.85%. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 91.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

