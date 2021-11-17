Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Serco Group (LON:SRP)

Serco Group (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Serco Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 174.14 ($2.28).

Shares of Serco Group stock opened at GBX 134.80 ($1.76) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 132.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 136.51. The company has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25. Serco Group has a 1 year low of GBX 112.30 ($1.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 148.10 ($1.93).

In related news, insider Rupert Soames sold 232,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76), for a total value of £314,190.90 ($410,492.42).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

