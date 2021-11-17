Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Expands By 283.3%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ABN AMRO Bank to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.50 ($13.53) to €12.30 ($14.47) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from €11.50 ($13.53) to €13.00 ($15.29) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.50 ($15.88) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $15.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.