Short Interest in Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Drops By 55.6%

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 576,100 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the October 14th total of 1,297,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

AOIFF stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $820.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.70. Africa Oil has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $1.81.

AOIFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Africa Oil in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Africa Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Africa Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

