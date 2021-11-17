Short Interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Declines By 52.3%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 124,000 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the October 14th total of 259,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBDO. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at $185,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 54.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 50,326 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 100.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 46,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 84.5% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BBDO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,161. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.37. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.0031 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

