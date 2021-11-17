Short Interest in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Grows By 424.8%

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 251,900 shares, an increase of 424.8% from the October 14th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 986,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 25,920 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 83,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 468,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 54,151 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period.

DHF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,614. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $3.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%.

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

