Short Interest in Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Expands By 106.3%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the October 14th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,046.0 days.

OTCMKTS BCUCF remained flat at $$64.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.00. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12 month low of $53.01 and a 12 month high of $64.90.

About Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

