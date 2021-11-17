Short Interest in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Increases By 211.1%

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 211.1% from the October 14th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 380,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CN Energy Group. in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in CN Energy Group. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CN Energy Group. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNEY stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91. CN Energy Group. has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. Its product is primarily used in pharmaceutical and industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production markets. The company also serves activated carbon wholesalers and companies engaging in the activated carbon deep processing business.

