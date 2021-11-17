Short Interest in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Drops By 49.8%

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the October 14th total of 2,490,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

STZ stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.30. 56,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,683. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.29 and its 200 day moving average is $223.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $200.13 and a 12-month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

