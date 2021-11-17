Short Interest in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) Declines By 56.9%

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 56.9% from the October 14th total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVOJ. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Evo Acquisition by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 70,609 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in Evo Acquisition by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 146,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 58,780 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Evo Acquisition by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 127,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 78,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Evo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

NASDAQ EVOJ opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. Evo Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

