Short Interest in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Declines By 90.5%

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the October 14th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FICS stock opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $36.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.89.

Get First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FICS. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,864,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at $996,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,356,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 173.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 26,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at $669,000.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.